Adell will start in right field and bat seventh in his major-league debut Tuesday in Seattle, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old will take over the starting role in right field, with manager Joe Maddon saying that he "needs to play pretty much every day," according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin will operate as a platoon in left field. Adell is one of the top prospects in the league and struggled in his stint at Triple-A last season, though he had a .943 OPS in 43 games at Double-A.