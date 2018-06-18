Adell went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for High-A Inland Empire in its 3-1 victory over Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday.

Sunday's performance followed a four-hit effort Saturday, giving Adell five games with at least three hits since June 8. Over the past 10 days, he has gone a remarkable 21-for-42 at the dish to prop his average up to .311 over 112 plate appearances in the California League. Adell isn't merely riding a .368 BABIP to the high average, as nearly half (16) of his 33 hits for Inland Empire have gone for extra bases.