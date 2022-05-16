Adell is slashing .355/.500/1.032 with five home runs, six doubles, 12 runs, 10 RBI and a stolen base across 40 plate appearances since his demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 3.

Adell broke camp with the Angels and was expected to see plenty of playing time in the majors, but he struggled offensively and defensively and was consequently sent down to work on his game. The 23-year-old has overwhelmed Triple-A pitching, as he has gone deep in five of his past seven games. Adell has also posted a promising 8:10 BB:K with Salt Lake after drawing just one walk while striking out 24 times during his stint in the majors. It's likely that Adell will be called back up to the big club in time, especially if he keeps mashing in the minors, though he'd likely be a fourth outfielder at this point given the early-season success of Brandon Marsh and Taylor Ward.