The Angels have no immediate plans to call up Adell or Brandon Marsh from Triple-A Salt Lake after Mike Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a calf strain that will likely keep him sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.

Marsh is the top prospect in the Angels' farm system, while the 22-year-old Adell has graduated from prospect status but is still regarded as one of the organization's top young assets. Adell floundered in his first taste of the big leagues in 2020, and he has yet to return to peak form thus far during the young minor-league season. Through 12 games and 57 plate appearances at Triple-A, Adell is slashing .231/.298/.519 with an 8.8 percent walk rate and a 36.8 percent strikeout rate. Until Adell makes a compelling case for a call-up or until the Angels are willing to start Marsh's MLB service clock, Taylor Ward and Juan Lagares are expected to see most of the work in center field while Trout is out.