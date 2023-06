Adell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Cubs.

Adell launched a 451-foot shot into the left-field seats in his first big-league at-bat of the season. The outfielder was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 7 after Hunter Renfroe was placed on the paternity list. He was hitting .278 with 18 home runs and 43 RBIs in the minors this year.