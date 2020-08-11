Adell is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The rookie outfielder has struggled through his first five big-league appearances, going 3-for-19 with one run scored and 11 strikeouts while also committing a four-base error. Adell missed Thursday's and Friday's contests with quadriceps soreness, but he was in the lineup the past three days and there's been no indication he aggravated the injury. Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin will start in left and right field Tuesday.