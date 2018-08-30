Adell has been out of the lineup for Double-A Mobile with a back injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Adell hasn't played since Aug. 25 due to the injury, though it isn't thought to be anything overly serious and he's expected to return soon. The highly regarded prospect posted a .238/.324/.429 slash line with two homers and two stolen bases across 17 games with Double-A Mobile prior to suffering the injury.