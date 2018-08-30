Angels' Jo Adell: Dealing with back injury
Adell has been out of the lineup for Double-A Mobile with a back injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Adell hasn't played since Aug. 25 due to the injury, though it isn't thought to be anything overly serious and he's expected to return soon. The highly regarded prospect posted a .238/.324/.429 slash line with two homers and two stolen bases across 17 games with Double-A Mobile prior to suffering the injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...