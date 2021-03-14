Adell was diagnosed with a bruised knee after exiting Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The young outfielder was fortunate to avoid a more serious injury after he collided with a wall while tracking a flyball. The Angels described his removal from Saturday's contest as precaution, and though he'll remain out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Adell should be cleared to play within the next few days. He's slated to complete a light workout Sunday and is considered day-to-day.