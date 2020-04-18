Adell is likely to need more seasoning before making the major-league roster in spite of the delayed start to the campaign, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

In a Q&A session Friday, Angels general manager Billy Eppler suggested that prospects vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster would not see accelerated time frames due to the suspension of play. "With prospects that were competing for a spot on the major-league club, we needed to see them play," Eppler stated. "If the players still had more seasoning needed, then we can't achieve that until they get those tests. The best way to get those tests is to be playing baseball. It doesn't change the potential plan." Adell was a longshot to make the Opening Day roster when spring training was suspended, so Eppler's comments suggest that the delay to the start of the season isn't likely to change the team's stance on their top prospect's assignment to begin the campaign.