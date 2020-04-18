Angels' Jo Adell: Delayed season doesn't change plans
Adell is likely to need more seasoning before making the major-league roster in spite of the delayed start to the campaign, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
In a Q&A session Friday, Angels general manager Billy Eppler suggested that prospects vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster would not see accelerated time frames due to the suspension of play. "With prospects that were competing for a spot on the major-league club, we needed to see them play," Eppler stated. "If the players still had more seasoning needed, then we can't achieve that until they get those tests. The best way to get those tests is to be playing baseball. It doesn't change the potential plan." Adell was a longshot to make the Opening Day roster when spring training was suspended, so Eppler's comments suggest that the delay to the start of the season isn't likely to change the team's stance on their top prospect's assignment to begin the campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The scarcities at starting pitcher and relief pitcher were readily apparent in our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Calhoun
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Advanced stats primer for pitchers
Here are some of the key advanced stats to look at for pitchers and shows you how to use them...
-
Mailbag: Roto merits; Stanton's value
Is Trea Turner a deserving first-rounder? Why do ADP results vary so much from site to site?...
-
Prospect Profile: Vaughn's fast track
White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn profiles as a dangerous hitter who may be ready soon.