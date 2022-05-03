Adell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Adell is still just 23 years old and has plenty of potential, but he'd fallen into a part-time role in left field and wasn't making the most of his opportunities. His lopsided .231/.242/.431 slash line is good for a nearly average 96 wRC+, but his combination of a 36.4 percent strikeout rate and a 1.5 percent walk rate couldn't get much uglier. He'll try to get his bat going in regular at-bats at the Triple-A level, with Jose Rojas recalled to serve as a bench outfielder.