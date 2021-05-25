Adell has hit six home runs in his past five games with Triple-A Salt Lake and is up to 10 total long balls in 17 contests this season.

Adell has continued to experience strikeout issues -- he has whiffed in over one-third of his at-bats -- but he's also shown off his prodigious power with Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels are in last place in the AL West and recently lost superstar outfielder Mike Trout (calf) for an extended period, so it wouldn't be surprising if Adell made his way back to the big leagues before long.