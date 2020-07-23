The Angels don't include Adell on their season-opening 30-man roster, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Adell may have had an outside shot of cracking the Opening Day roster with a huge summer camp, but the 21-year-old's defensive shortcomings in right field were enough for the Angels to justify assigning him to their alternate training site. Once the Angels are able to secure an extra year of club control on Adell, his chances of joining the big-league roster should increase. Whenever Adell gets the call, expect some batting average risk due to his high-strikeout tendencies, but his high-end power and speed could make him a difference maker in the counting categories in an abbreviated season.