Angels' Jo Adell: Exits with injury
Adell left Saturday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear, though it seemed to occur while the young outfielder was running the bases. Adell was unlikely to be a factor at the major-league level early in the season, as he's just 19 years old and has played just 17 games at the Double-A level, but he would have a chance to get called up later in the season should his rapid rise continue. An extended injury layoff would push back that timeline.
