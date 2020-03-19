Adell played well this spring but is likely to open the season with Triple-A Salt Lake, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com report.s

The Angels' top prospect hit .280 with a pair of doubles in 25 Cactus League at-bats, leading some to speculate that he could earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. However, manager Joe Maddon indicated late in spring that Adell needs more seasoning in the minors, all but assuring the 20-year-old will head back to Triple-A ball. Among the skills Adell needs to work on is plate discipline as he struck out 13 times without drawing a walk in Cactus League play.