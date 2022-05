Adell will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

With Mike Trout overcoming a hand injury just over a week ago and Brandon Marsh moving past a brief bout with a stomach illness, Adell has transitioned into a short-side platoon/fourth outfielder role for the Angels. Though he'll crack the lineup Sunday against left-hander Dallas Keuchel, the righty-hitting Adell is starting for only the second time in six games.