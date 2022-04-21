Adell went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Astros.
The 23-year-old outfielder continues to put his shaky start to the season behind him. Adell has hit safely in six of the last seven games, slashing .286/.310/.464 over that stretch with two doubles and a homer. His 37.9 percent strikeout rate in that time remains troubling, however, and Adell will need to learn to make more consistent contact if he's ever going to come close to being the player his minor-league performances suggested.