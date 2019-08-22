Angels' Jo Adell: First Triple-A homers wiped out
Adell slugged a pair of homers Wednesday but neither will count in his official statistics as the game was called early due to rain.
The Angels' top prospect went deep in the first and third innings for his first two homers since being promoted to Salt Lake on Aug. 1. Unfortunately, the game was called with one out in the fifth inning, wiping the long balls -- and all other details from the game -- from the record book. Despite the bad luck, the big game was a welcome sight for Adell, who has struggled to hit only .216 while striking out 27 times in 74 at-bats at the Triple-A level.
