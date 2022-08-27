Adell went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 12-0 win over the Blue Jays.

After lacing a couple singles early, Adell took his production into overdrive with a seventh-inning solo shot off Yusei Kikuchi and a two-run blast in the ninth off emergency hurler Whit Merrifield. Adell snapped an 18-game homer drought with the performance, and the four hits equaled his total from his prior nine games combined. Even with this outburst, the 23-year-old is still only slashing .230/.292/.402 through 31 games since the All-Star break.