Adell was promoted to Double-A Mobile on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Since being drafted 10th overall in 2017, Adell has hit the ball hard at every stop. He'll head to his third level of the season after hitting .290/.345/.546 with 12 homers and nine steals in 57 games for High-A Inland Empire. The promotion keeps him on track for a possible big-league debut at some point in 2019, where he could showcase power, contact and speed while playing a solid center field (though the presence of a certain Mike Trout in Anaheim will likely force him to play an outfield corner).

More News
Our Latest Stories