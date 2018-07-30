Angels' Jo Adell: Heading to Double-A
Adell was promoted to Double-A Mobile on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Since being drafted 10th overall in 2017, Adell has hit the ball hard at every stop. He'll head to his third level of the season after hitting .290/.345/.546 with 12 homers and nine steals in 57 games for High-A Inland Empire. The promotion keeps him on track for a possible big-league debut at some point in 2019, where he could showcase power, contact and speed while playing a solid center field (though the presence of a certain Mike Trout in Anaheim will likely force him to play an outfield corner).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start