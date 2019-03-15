Angels' Jo Adell: Heading to minor-league camp
Adell (hamstring, ankle) was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.
Adell got to spend the first part of camp with the big-league club but wasn't under consideration to break camp with the team. For now, his focus is on returning from a strained hamstring and sprained ankle. He could get into game action at the minor-league level at some point in May and could push to make his debut later in the year.
