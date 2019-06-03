The Angels transferred Adell (hamstring/ankle) from High-A Inland Empire to Double-A Mobile on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The transaction indicates that the Angels were satisfied with how Adell checked out both at the plate and in the field during his six-game assignment in the California League. After excelling at three different minor-league stops in 2018, Adell's ascent was stunted by the Grade 1 left hamstring strain and Grade 2 right ankle sprain he sustained in March. The 20-year-old was fortunately able to make a full recovery from the injuries after a two-month rehab process and could have an outside chance at reaching the big leagues in the second half of 2019. Any potential promotion this season would likely be contingent on Adell trimming down his strikeout rate and the Angels remaining in the thick of the playoff race.