Angels' Jo Adell: Healthy at Low-A
Adell (thumb) came off the 7-day disabled list at Low-A Burlington on Tuesday and went 4-for-5 with two runs against South Bend.
He missed two weeks with the thumb injury but in his first game back he upped his batting average from .283 to .333 on the season. Adell has 19 strikeouts in 51 at-bats, but other than that, he has been spectacular early on in his full-season debut. He has one home run, seven walks and is 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts. His batting average will likely come down if he doesn't get his strikeout rate under control, but early struggles in his first year in the Midwest League should be seen as part of the process with the super toolsy outfielder.
