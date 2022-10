Adell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 4-1 victory over the Rangers on Friday.

Adell homered off Glenn Otto in the second for his eighth long ball of the season. It has been a disappointing year for Adell, who has struggled immensely to get on base and has found himself on the short side of an outfield platoon due to his .264 OBP and weak fielding. The silver lining is that Adell did set career-highs in at-bats and home runs and is still only 23-years-old.