Adell went 1-for-4 with a base hit and a strikeout Tuesday in the Angels' 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Making his MLB debut in right field and batting seventh, Adell reached base in his first plate appearance, showing off his premium speed by legging out a dribbler to third base for an infield single. Adell didn't have much to write home about the rest of the night, but manager Joe Maddon's comments prior to the game suggesting that the 21-year-old will play on a full-time basis was probably more significant than the 1-for-4 stat line. With Adell locked in as the everyday right fielder alongside Mike Trout in center, Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin are now expected to settle for platoon work in left.