Adell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk for Low-A Burlington in its 2-1 loss to Wisconsin.

That's the fifth home run in six games for Adell, who has shaken off a thumb injury that sidelined him for about two weeks earlier this season to resurface as the offensive centerpiece for Burlington. The 18-year-old maintains a .326/.398/.611 line through 108 plate appearances and has done well to cut down on the strikeouts of late, whiffing just four times in his last eight contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories