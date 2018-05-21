Adell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk for Low-A Burlington in its 2-1 loss to Wisconsin.

That's the fifth home run in six games for Adell, who has shaken off a thumb injury that sidelined him for about two weeks earlier this season to resurface as the offensive centerpiece for Burlington. The 18-year-old maintains a .326/.398/.611 line through 108 plate appearances and has done well to cut down on the strikeouts of late, whiffing just four times in his last eight contests.