Adell went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Rockies.

Adell entered the contest hitless in six at-bats before smashing a two-run shot in the second inning off Dereck Rodriguez. The 21-year-old is competing for an Opening Day roster spot, but the February addition of Dexter Fowler and Adell's substantial struggles last season make it more likely that he'll begin the campaign at Triple-A.