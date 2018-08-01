Angels' Jo Adell: Homers in Double-A debut
Adell went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs Tuesday in his debut for Double-A Mobile. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.
Adell skipped out on short-season ball and debuted at Low-A Burlington following spring training, appearing in just 25 games in the Midwest League before being moved up to High-A Inland Empire. After some initial struggles in the California League, Adell demonstrated a swift learning curve and ultimately slashed .290/.345/.546 at the level to earn another promotion. Adell is off to an auspicious start with his new team and has now amassed 49 extra-base hits -- including 19 home runs -- between his three stops. The outfielder has cemented himself as the Angels' consensus top prospect during his dominant campaign and looks poised to enter 2019 as a top-10 prospect in all of baseball.
