Adell is 3-for-9 with a 4:4 K:BB and one stolen base through three games with Low-A Burlington.

He has logged one hit in each of his games thus far, with one of those being a triple. Though he has not yet homered, this is a very impressive start to the season for Adell, as he is walking at a very impressive clip, which has offset his high strikeout rate.

