Adell has collected three extra-base hits in his last 12 at-bats for Mesa of the Arizona Fall League.

The Angels' top prospect got off to a rough start in his first stint in the AFL but has perked up offensively over his last three games, going 6-for-12 with a home run and two doubles. Adell hit .289 with 10 homers across three minor-league levels this season.

