Adell will join the Angels' major-league spring training in February.

Adell only played 17 games at the Double-A level last season, so he won't be in camp trying to earn an Opening Day job. Still, his performances across three levels last season, with a .29/.355/.543 line and 20 homers in 99 games, were strong enough that a promotion later in the year can't be ruled out, even though he'll be just 19 on Opening Day.

