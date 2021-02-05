The Angels' acquisition of Dexter Fowler means it's likely that Adell will start the 2021 season in the minor leagues, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Registerreports.

Manager Joe Maddon had made clear earlier in the offseason that he believed Adell had to refine his game in the minor leagues. However, now the team has the depth in its outfield to make Adell's demotion a reality, as the starting outfield projects to be Justin Upton, Mike Trout and Fowler. Adell struggled mightily in his first taste of big-league pitching, hitting just .161/.212/.266 across 132 plate appearances.