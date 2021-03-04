Adell played five innings in left field against the Reds during Tuesday's Cactus League contest and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout at the plate.

The time in left field was unusual for Adell, as he played mostly in right field last season, adding a few appearances in center. He did log 22 appearances in left in the minors between 2018 and 2019, so the position is not entirely new for him. There's no indication that the Angels are planning to play the 21-year-old in left field this season, so Tuesday's showing may simply have been an early-spring experiment.