Adell is expected to spend more time in the minors this season, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Joe Maddon stated Friday that Adell still has more developing to do in the minors, and it's hard to disagree with that assessment. The 21-year-old didn't have much success at the Triple-A level in 2019, posting a .264/.321/.355 slash line (good for just a 67 wRC+) in 27 games for Salt Lake, but he was called on nonetheless for his 38-game big-league debut last year. He had even less success at the highest level, hitting a miserable .161/.212/.266 while striking out in 41.7 percent of his plate appearances. Adell remains quite young and quite talented, but he might not get the chance to display that talent in the majors until later in the season.