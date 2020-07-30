Adell has been discussed as a possible addition to the big-league roster, but a timeframe for such a move remains uncertain, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The organization's top prospect is part of the 60-man player pool for the 2020 season, but he has thus far remained at the club's alternate training site. The Angels have resisted the urge to rush Adell to the majors, with manager Joe Maddon indicating on multiple occasions the need to allow the 21-year-old to work on refining his tools. "When need arises, he can be up here," Maddon said. "Right now, we're doing okay. I believe he'll be here at some point. Just trying to make a complete ballplayer. I'm not into microwaving talent. When he's ready, he's ready. We've talked about it, but it hasn't presented yet."