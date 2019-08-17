Angels' Jo Adell: Not expected to be promoted
Adell is unlikely to be promoted once the major-league rosters expand in September, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Adell is one of the top prospects in baseball and has slashed .283/.362/.492 in the minors this season, but was forced to miss several months to with ankle and hamstring injuries to begin the season, which slowed his development. The team hopes to get him some winter-league at-bats after the season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him reach the majors sometime in 2020.
