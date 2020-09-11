site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jo Adell: Not in Friday's lineup
Adell is out of the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Adell is 0-for-11 with five strikeouts over his past three games and will receive the day off Friday. Taylor Ward will start in right field and bat seventh for the Halos.
