Angels' Jo Adell: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Adell isn't in Friday's lineup against the Rangers.
Adell will take a seat for the third time in the last four games as he's in the midst of a cold spell at the plate. Taylor Ward will start in right field once again.
