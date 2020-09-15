site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-jo-adell-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Jo Adell: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adell isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Adell has been in a slump recently as he's gone 0-for-20 with one walk and 10 strikeouts over the past six games. He'll retreat to the bench with Taylor Ward starting in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read