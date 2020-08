Adell is not starting Thursday against the Mariners due to tightness in his quad, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The injury isn't thought to be anything overly serious, but the Angels want to play it safe with the young outfielder. Adell, who is 2-for-8 with a run scored and four strikeouts through his first two big-league appearances, should be considered day-to-day. Brian Goodwin and Justin Upton are manning the corner outfield spots in his stead Thursday.