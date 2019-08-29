Adell has notched three straight three-hit games with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Adell has gone 9-for-16 over his last three games to raise his average at the Triple-A level from .225 to .276. Although the Angels' top prospect won't get a call-up to the majors this year, he'll have a chance to showcase his skills in the Arizona Fall League starting in mid-September.

More News
Our Latest Stories