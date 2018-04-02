Angels' Jo Adell: Opens the year at Low-A
Odell will open the year with Low-A Burlington, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Adell, the 10th-overall pick in the 2017 draft, crushed the ball in his first professional season. He posted a .325/.376/.532 line in 49 games in the Arizona and Pioneer leagues. While that line was certainly BABIP-inflated, he demonstrated his prodigious power and quieted concerns about his contact ability by cutting his strikeout rate to 18.9 percent upon promotion to Orem. Adell is a potential middle-of-the-order bat if he continues to mash like he did in 2017.
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.