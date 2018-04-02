Adell will open the year with Low-A Burlington, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Adell, the 10th-overall pick in the 2017 draft, crushed the ball in his first professional season. He posted a .325/.376/.532 line in 49 games in the Arizona and Pioneer leagues. While that line was certainly BABIP-inflated, he demonstrated his prodigious power and quieted concerns about his contact ability by cutting his strikeout rate to 18.9 percent upon promotion to Orem. Adell is a potential middle-of-the-order bat if he continues to mash like he did in 2017.