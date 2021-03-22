Adell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Adell spent most of the 2020 campaign on the major-league roster but slashed .161/.212/.266 with three home runs and seven RBI over 38 games while also struggling defensively. The 21-year-old posted a 1.072 OPS with two home runs and six RBI over 19 Cactus League at-bats this spring but will still require some time in the minors to begin the regular season. However, Adell is a strong candidate to return to the big-league roster in 2021 if he can produce at Triple-A Salt Lake.