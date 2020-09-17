site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jo Adell: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adell is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Diamondbacks, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Adell will hit the bench for the second time in the past three games as he's mired in an 0-for-24 slump. Taylor Ward enters the lineup in right field for the Angels.
