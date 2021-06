Adell has played the last three games in center field for Triple-A Salt Lake, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bollinger speculated that this might be to facilitate a quicker promotion to the majors for Adell, to replace Juan Lagares in center field. Adell is hitting .273/.323/.711 with 15 homers for Salt Lake, albeit with 39 strikeouts in 130 plate appearances.