Adell went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during a 10-9 win over the Astros in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The rookie had his best overall performance yet in the majors. He robbed George Springer of a potential homer on the third pitch of the game, launched a solo shot to right field in the fourth, then poked a walkoff, two-run single down the first-base line in the seventh. After going 1-for-4 in the nightcap, Adell is still slashing only .180/.240/.303 with three homers, seven RBI and a 40.6 percent strikeout rate through his first 25 big-league games, but the 21-year-old is flashing the upside that makes him RotoWire's No. 4 overall fantasy prospect.