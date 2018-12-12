Angels' Jo Adell: Potential for MLB debut in 2019
Adell (back) could make his major-league debut as early as this upcoming season, according to manager Brad Ausmus, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Specifically, Ausmus said "it's a possibility" that we could see Adell on the Angels in 2019, though anything more than a September call-up seems unlikely considering he's only played 17 games at the Double-A level. Look for Adell to begin the year back at Double-A Mobile with a promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake on the horizon.
