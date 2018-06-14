Angels' Jo Adell: Pounds out three hits Wednesday
Adell went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for High-A Inland Empire in its 4-3 loss to Lancaster on Wednesday.
Adell is riding a nine-game hit streak, with the young slugger collecting multiple base knocks in five of those contests. The 19-year-old is still reaching base at just a .305 clip since earning a promotion to the California League in late May, but dynasty owners should at least be heartened that his plus power (six home runs, 13 extra-base hits in 95 plate appearances) and plus speed (five steals in five attempts) have remained on display.
