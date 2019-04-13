Adell (ankle/hamstring) has been taking swings and feels great, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He strained his left hamstring and also sprained his right ankle during spring training. Per Torres, the Angels expected it would take 10-to-12 weeks for Adell to return to action in the minor leagues. While he hasn't taken batting practice against pitchers or played in games, the Angels are encouraged by the pace of his recovery.

