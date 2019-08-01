Adell was promoted from Double-A Mobile to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Adell, one of the top prospects in baseball, will get his first taste of Triple-A after facing little resistance in 46 games with Double-A Mobile (.308/.390/.553 slash line with eight home runs and six stolen bases). If the 20-year-old hits the ground running at Triple-A, he could force his way onto the big-league roster before the end of the season.